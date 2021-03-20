Watch: Woman Slaps BMC Worker When Asked To Wear Mask, Video Goes Viral

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed stringent guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

Amid this, in a video that has surfaced online, a woman in Mumbai's Kandivali was spotted without wearing a mask. However, when she was stopped by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic worker for flouting Covid-19 norms, she became angry and physically hurt the official.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen sitting in an autorickshaw when she's stopped by a BMC worker named Ashwini Chawan who asks her to wear a mask. Soon after being stopped, the woman starts slapping and punching the latter, who then grabs the lady barring her from hitting her. The woman meanwhile kept kicking Chawan as the latter did not allow her to escape.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Maharashtra is witnessing a steep spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state registered a single-day rise of 25,833 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic began last year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine