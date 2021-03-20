Mother, New Born Bleed To Death After Quack Performs ‘C-Section Operation’ With Razor

March 20, 2021
The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. The accused has been held, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
In a horrifying incident, a woman and her new born reportedly bled to death after being operated upon by a school dropout who performed a “caesarean section operation” with a razor blade.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Wednesday, reports claimed.
According to a report published in Times of India, the accused, one Rajendra Shukla, performed the surgery at Maa Sharda Hospital in Saini Village.

The new born died minutes after the “surgery” was conducted, while the mother died a few hours later, reports claimed.

However, what’s more shocking is the fact that the accused, a class 8 dropout, has allegedly been working as a quack at the hospital for the past one year.

Shukla and the owner of the hospital were arrested and booked for culpable homicide on Thursday, the TOI report claimed.

 

