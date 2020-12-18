December 18, 2020
Corona
Woman In Hyderabad Ends Life After Online Lender Sends Messages To Her Contacts

The woman, who reportedly borrowed around Rs 3 lakh over a period of time from the online loan app firm, took poison and died at a hospital

PTI 18 December 2020
Representational Image
A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inSiddipet district upset after an app-based lender from whom she had taken loan sent messages to contacts list in her phone alleging she defaulted on the loan repayment, police said on Thursday.

 The woman, who reportedly borrowed around Rs 3 lakh over a period of time from the online loan app firm, took poison and died at a hospital on Wednesday, they said.

According to the woman's parents and relatives, she took the loan as the family was facing some financial problems, but the firm sent messages to her phone contacts that included friends, stating she was not repaying the loan.

"By sending such messages, the firm described her as "defaulter" and defamed her due to which she got "hurt" and committed suicide," a relative told a TV channel.

A case was registered, police added.

Outlook Videos