Woman Gang-Raped, Killed Inside Place Of Worship In UP's Budaun

The police have booked a priest and two disciples under IPC sections 376-d (gang-rape) and 302 (murder)

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
2021-01-06T09:41:31+05:30

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night, according to The Times of India. The incident allegedly happened in a place of worship. 

An FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after an autopsy confirmed that the woman sustained several injuries, mostly on her private parts. The post-mortem examination showed that her parts were "severely brutalised". 

According to the woman's husband, she had gone to the place of worship on Sunday but never returned.

The police have booked a priest and two disciples under IPC sections 376-d (gang-rape) and 302 (murder) at the Ughaiti police station in Budaun. 

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma, said, "The post-martem has confirmed injuries on private part and the reason of death is shock and haemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries. The priest and his aides are missing. We have registered an FIR against them. We have deployed multiple teams to nab the accused."

