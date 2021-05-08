With 4,187 Covid-19 Fatalities, India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike

India logged a record 4,187 Covid-19 fatalities on Friday, just a day after it reported the highest global spike of daily infections. With the latest addition, the country’s death toll has surged to 2,38,270.

India also reported 4,01,078 new infections during the last 24 hours which pushed the country’s total caseload to 2,18,92,676.

According to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am today, the number of people who recovered from the virus rose to 1,79,30, 960 while the country’s national recovery rate stands at 81.90 per cent.

At the moment, the active caseload, which stands at 37,23,446 comprises 17.01 per cent of total cases.

According to the health ministry data, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent as of Friday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 with 18,08,344 samples being tested on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

