Monday, Jan 03, 2022
'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

The recent reports of a bridge being constructed by China over the Pangong Lake have left many including the Chushul Councillor Konchok Stazin concerned about its motives.

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul
Satellite image of the bridge being built by China on Pangong Lake on their side of LAC | PTI/Twitter

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul
2022-01-03T20:51:00+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 8:51 pm

 With satellite imagery accessed by geo-intelligence expert, Damien Symon indicating that China maybe constructing a bridge across Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, representative of Chushul in Ladakh Hill Development Council Konchok Stazin said that the Chinese are developing too much infrastructure close to home. The question is, why?

"Why are they creating too much infrastructure here? That’s the question. We have to act accordingly,” he says. Reacting to the recent reports about a bridge being built on the China side across Pangong Lake, Stazin said, "I don’t have any information about the bridge across Pangong. But in case it is built, it will shorten the distance between Moldo and Sarjaband fingers area. A major chunk of the Chinese army's infrastructure is around Spangur Lake so they have an easy exit from any areas". Stazin added that a bridge on Pongang lake was therefore automatically a threat to the region.

“The only route for reaching Sarjab or the fingers area is through Rudok. Now they are connecting the areas from many ends, on theirside” he added.

“The Chinese have given unfettered freedom to their nomads to move freely. They (Chinese), very often, use their nomadic community to transgress on our land in a step by step approach. Sadly, the movement of the nomads belonging to this side of the border is restricted by the Indian army from grazing their livestock on the traditional pastureland from hot spring, fingers to army named Kailash range (Nyanlung Yokma/Gongma). The nomads of the Indian side are soldiers without uniforms. The Indian army must trust them by not restricting their movement relating to grazing and collecting firewood," the Chusul councillor said. 

