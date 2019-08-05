What Is Article 370? All You Need To Know

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday announced that the Article 370 has been scrapped.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is a 'temporary provision' that allows special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The article gives sovereignty and autonomous status to the state. By this provision, the laws which are applicable to other states are not applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the article, except for defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications, the parliament needs the J&K government's concurrence for applying all other laws.

Thus Article 370 grants the resident of Jammu and Kashmir to live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, fundamental rights, property rights etc than those of other Indians.

Article 35A falls under the Article 370-which grants special privileges and rights to the people of Kashmir. It prevents the outsiders of the state from either seeking permanent settlement in the state or buying immovable property in the state. It also prevents those who are not 'permanent residents' of the state to get government jobs in the state.

The provision was drafted in 1947 by Sheikh Abdullah, who had by then been appointed the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir by Maharaja Hari Singh and Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Although Abdullah had argued that Article 370 should not be temporary but rather Jammu and Kashmir should have 'iron clad autonomy'. But the Centre did not comply with Abdullah's demand.