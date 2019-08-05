Live Updates: Centre Scraps Article 370; J&K to Be Union Territory With Legislature Now

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Ghani Lone, three of the most prominent political leaders in the Valley, have been placed under house arrest even as an uncertain future stares in the face of people there.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and other parts of Kashmir given the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

Here are all the live updates from Jammu and Kashmir:

12:26PM: Hone Minister Amit Shah: "This is not the first time, Congress in 1952 and 1962 amended Article 370 through similar process. So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions."

12:23PM: Copy of the Indian Constitution torn in Rajya Sabha today by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident.

12:21PM: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: "I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today."

12:20PM: Government proposes two Lt. Governors: one for J&K and one for Ladakh.

12:13 PM: Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha says, "Our party gives complete support. We want the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill."

12:07 PM: PDP's RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises.

12:04 PM: Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954.

12:01 PM: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has extended its support to the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370. The Congress has called it a "mockery of democracy".

11:57 AM: According to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway were asked to go out of the house(Rajya Sabha) after they attempted to tear the constitution.

11:54 AM: The country wants to know why Article 370 existed for so long, asks Amit Shah.

11:53 AM: Amit Shah responds saying Article 370 never allowed Kashmir to grow and become a part of mainstream India.

11:50 AM: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha, says the BJP "murdered the constitution."

11:46 AM:

11:39 AM: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has called it the "darkest day in India's democracy."

11:38 AM: The statement from the Home Ministry says, "Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provisions of this article, the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify: Provided that the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause."

11:35 AM: Ladakh will be a separate union territory without an Assembly.

11:32 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah has moved the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill to give the status of a Union Territory to the state of J&K.

Constituent Assembly of State, as mentioned under Art 370, to be replaced with Legislative Assembly of State. This means state assembly now has the power to make all legislative changes that were not possible since the dissolution of the Kashmir Constituent Assembly.

11:26 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the Constitution order scrapping Article 370.

11:14 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah moves bill To scrap Article 370 which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition continues to protest even as Amit Shah moves bills on the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

11:13 AM: "I request Ghulam Nabi Azad to listen to me first and then we can discuss everything in detail, "says Amit Shah.

11:12 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah starts speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

11:03 AM: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad intervenes before Amit Shah's statement. He urges Shah to address the Kashmir issue first.

10:56 AM: Former finance minister P Chidambaram had tweeted saying, "I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests."

10:53 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 1.

This bill, if passed by Upper House of Parliament, will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state.

10:44 AM: Visuals from Leh.

10:33 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah has reached the Parliament. The Home Secretary is currently meeting him before he speaks at 11 AM in the Rajya Sabha.

10:31 AM: Industrialist Anand Mahindra has also tweeted on the prevalent situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

10:12 AM: The Union Cabinet meeting at Prime Minister's residence has just concluded and Home Minister Amit Shah has left for the Parliament. The Home Minister will issue a statement in both houses -- Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha in 12 noon.

9:19 AM: The Union Cabinet meeting gets underway in about 15 minutes from now. NDTV reports that even Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday to discuss the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

8:54 AM: Meanwhile, schools will reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations. Classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions, too. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.

8:29 AM: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday morning at the official residence of Prime Minister in the national capital. The meeting is scheduled at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be at the top of this meeting's agenda.

8:01 AM: Security has been tightened in Srinagar given the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August.

8:00 AM: Before Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest on Sunday night, an all-party meeting was held at the former's residence in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference chairman, has appealed India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate an already tense situation between the two countries.

"It has been unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever," he said last night.

7:44 AM: At midnight, the Jammu and Kashmir government had informed that restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC in district Srinagar with effect from midnight 5th August, which shall remain in force till further orders. There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed.