West Bengal Lockdown: Restrictions Extended Till August 15 With Relaxations

The West Bengal government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till August 15. However, certain relaxations will be provided with the restrictions.

Government programmes will be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of total seating capacity from July 31.

The night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm-5 am.

Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30.

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated.

With PTI inputs

