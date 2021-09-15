Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
National

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever
Blood samples of the children suffering from fever are sent for tests to find out whether they were suffering from Chikungunya, Dengue, Scrub Typhus or Japanese Encephalitis. | Representational Image

Covid tests conducted on all the children were found to be negative. An expert committee has been formed to supervise the situation.

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever
2021-09-15T08:07:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 8:07 am

One child died due to pneumonia and pleural effusion at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday while 88 others are being treated for high fever and diarrhoea, a senior official at the medical establishment said.  

Covid tests conducted on all the children were found to be negative, Acting superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rahul Bhowmick said.

Deputy health secretary Dr Ajay Chakraborty said an expert committee has been formed to supervise the situation.

While 42 children were discharged from Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, blood samples were sent for tests to find out whether they were suffering from Chikungunya, Dengue, Scrub Typhus or Japanese Encephalitis.

"The child who died was from Mekhliganj and was brought to the hospital in quite a critical condition. He died due to pneumonia and pleural effusion. He was six years old and had congenital heart disease," Bhowmick said.

Three children were referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Medical for advanced treatment, he said. 

(PTI inputs)

West Bengal Death Due to Fever
