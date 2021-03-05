March 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  West Bengal Elections 2021: Left-Cong-ISF Alliance Announces Seats; Check List

West Bengal Elections 2021: Left-Cong-ISF Alliance Announces Seats; Check List

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Bengal Elections 2021: Left-Cong-ISF Alliance Announces Seats; Check List
The Left parties, the Congress and the Indian Secular Front
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
West Bengal Elections 2021: Left-Cong-ISF Alliance Announces Seats; Check List
outlookindia.com
2021-03-05T21:29:17+05:30
Also read

For the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, the alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the election. 

The alliance also declared the candidates for the seats allotted to it. 

However, the Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.

LF chairman Biman Bose said that consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners.

Nandigram, from where Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest, is one such seat.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Rubbishes Report Calling India As ‘Partly Free’, Says It’s ‘Misleading’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Congress Left Front National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos