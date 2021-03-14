March 14, 2021
Corona
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Amit Shah Holds Colourful Roadshow

The roadshow covered a distance of nearly one kilometre. It commenced at the local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan' and concluded at Malancha petrol pump in Kharagpur

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
Amit Shah
File Photo
2021-03-14T23:03:06+05:30
As he sought to bolster BJP's campaign in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a colourful roadshow in the West Midnapore district.

The roadshow covered a distance of nearly one kilometre. It commenced at the local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan', and concluded at Malancha petrol pump in Kharagpur. 

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh.

Thousands of supporters took part in the rally, which began after sundown, as residents stood on balconies and rooftops to witness the show.

Shah waved at the spectators and showered rose petals on the participants of the roadshow, as the saffron party candidate for Kharagpur Sadar constituency Hiran Chatterjee, who is also a film star, stood by his side.

With PTI Inputs 

