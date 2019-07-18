Chandrayaan-2 Launch On July 22, Days After Lift Off Was Aborted Due To Technical Snag

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off due to a technical glitch on July 15, has now been rescheduled for July 22 at 2:43 pm IST.

On Wednesday, ISRO said it has rectified the fault in its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk II).

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

The rocket GSLV-Mk III was supposed to lift off at 2.51 a.m. on July 15 with India's second moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

One hour before the lift-off officials detected a snag and called off the mission.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO had tweeted and didn't elaborate further.

(With inputs from IANS)