July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Centre Is Sitting Idle: Bengal Sets Up First Panel To Investigate The Pegasus Row

‘Centre Is Sitting Idle: Bengal Sets Up First Panel To Investigate The Pegasus Row

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew appeared on a list of potential surveillance targets using the Israeli-made spyware.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Centre Is Sitting Idle: Bengal Sets Up First Panel To Investigate The Pegasus Row
The panel will be headed by retired judges Justice MV Lokur and Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya
File Photo
‘Centre Is Sitting Idle: Bengal Sets Up First Panel To Investigate The Pegasus Row
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T13:42:50+05:30

To probe the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal in the state, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday decided to set up a panel headed by retired judges Justice MV Lokur and Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew appeared on a list of potential surveillance targets using the Israeli-made spyware.

The decision to form a panel, with retired judges as its members, was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day.

"We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle... So we decided to form a ‘commission on inquiry’ to look into the matter," she said at a press conference.

The two-member commission will be headed by former Calcutta High court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya. Former Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur is its other member.

"Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. The Centre is trying to snoop on everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking," the CM added.

A massive political row erupted in the country and other parts of the globe after media reports claimed that the Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate phones and conduct surveillance on political leaders, government officials and journalists.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Xi Jinping’s Visit To Tibet Has A Message For India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee Kolkata Pegasus Pegasus Probe Cyberattack National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos