We Have Right To Ask PM What Happened To Development Model, Says Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years, he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, laborers, Dalits and tribals.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
File Photo
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday night, that Opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP.

"You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model," the NCP chief said.

He was addressing an election rally in Thane on behalf NCP candidate Anand Paranjpe, who is contesting from the city.

Pawar stated that Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years, he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals.

Instead, the prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, he alleged.

On Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray's jibe that Pawar fled from the "field" (by deciding not to contest from Madha as announced earlier), the NCP chief said he had won 14 elections during his career, and Thackeray should contest and win at least one.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Sharad Pawar Narendra Modi Thane Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections NCP BJP Politics National

