Water Dues Of Four Delhi Colonies To Be Waived, Will Benefit Over 10 Lakh People: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference here in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefitted by this move.

27 August 2019
Water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres residing in the category - E, F, G and H colonies in the city will be waived off by the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

There are eight categories of colonies in Delhi - A to H.

Addressing a press conference here in Delhi, the Chief Minister said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefitted by this move.

He said the late payment surcharge will also be waived off for those consumers who get their functional metres installed by November 30 this year

