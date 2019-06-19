﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  WATCH | Ramdas Athawale's Comment On Congress, 'Modi Wave' Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha

WATCH | Ramdas Athawale's Comment On Congress, 'Modi Wave' Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha

Referring to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Ramdas Athawale said when the Congress was in power he was with them and then he shifted to NDA.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
WATCH | Ramdas Athawale's Comment On Congress, 'Modi Wave' Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
WATCH | Ramdas Athawale's Comment On Congress, 'Modi Wave' Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2019-06-19T17:58:25+0530

During the first session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale evoked laughter from Opposition and Treasury benches with his comments on switching sides between the Congress and the BJP, saying he chose to stick with the BJP as he could see that "wind was blowing in favour of Modi".

As members spoke and felicitated the newly sworn-in speaker Om Birla, Athawale first evoked laughter when he recited a poem and promised to make Birla laugh.

"You (Birla) do not laugh, but I will make you laugh," he said.

Then, referring to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, he said when the Congress was in power he was with them and then he shifted to NDA.

"I send you (Rahul Gandhi) my greetings that you got the opportunity to sit there. When you were in power, I was with you. Prior to the elections, people in Congress were asking me to come to their side. But I saw that wind was blowing in favour of Modi ji,"

(with inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ramdas Athawale Delhi Lok Sabha Politics Congress BJP National
  • Comments (2)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bajaj-Triumph Deal To Reach A Positive Conclusion Soon
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters