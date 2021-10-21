Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Watch: PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

The country now has a strong 'protective shield' of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, PM said in a video address.

PM Modi visits RML hospital in Delhi on the occasion of India crossing 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark | Twitter

2021-10-21T15:13:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 3:13 pm

Celebrating India's suucessful vaccine drive which crossed 100 crore milestone on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has scripted history and hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Modi tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved.

The prime minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

The country now has a strong "protective shield" of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, PM said in a video address.

"This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark sometime back."  Modi said while inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS.

"To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India," the prime minister said.

India's achievement was met with congratulations and well wishes from  many including India's Covid-19 Task Force chief V K Paul who called it a remarkable feat. He also stressed on the fact that the record was achieved through the vaccines which have been manufactured in India.

Paul, also a Niti Aayog member, further said that this is an unusual feat and has been achieved in the short period of just nine months of the programme.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also congratulated PM Modi, the scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution as the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

India took 279 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

(With PTI inputs)

