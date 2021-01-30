Watch: North Delhi Mayor Picks Up Trash, Urges Sanitation Employees To End Strike

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash picked up trash from the streets of the national capital on Friday amid an ongoing strike by a group of civic employees, as he appealed to sanitation workers to end their strike and return to work.



The mayor had declared in the meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House on Wednesday that the civic body had released Rs 516.67 crore for pending remuneration of several employees and pensioners who have been agitating since early January. They have been demanding release of pending salaries and pensions.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said some sanitation workers and local citizens helped him in picking up garbage from a street. Prakash also circulated pictures of him picking up trash and putting it in a cart.

He said the corporation has released the due salaries of sanitation workers, and the officers of the corporation are working promptly on other related issues.

The mayor urged the sanitation workers to end the strike and return to work.

With PTI Inputs

