Watch: New Couple Receives LPG Cylinder, Onions, Petrol As Wedding Gifts In Tamil Nadu

With weddings comes the great confusion of what to choose as gifts to present the new couple, but some friends in Tamil Nadu have amused everyone with their decision to gift the couple with precious gifts such as LPG cylinder, a big bottle of petrol and a garland of onions.

With sky-rocketing fuel prices, even the newlywed couple (Karthik and Saranya) looked amused to receive the special gifts.

Recently, a video went viral, which shows the overwhelmed couple, posing happily with their friends and precious gifts.

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/Wczs2EgQSx — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 18, 2021

Twitteratis are going gaga after the video was shared on social media. The hilarious comments and memes on the post will surely tickle you too!

Here's a glimpse of the reactions by Netizens:

While some users hailed the creative minds, others were concerned about walking with petrol in the wedding hall as it may lead to a mishap.

