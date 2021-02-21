February 21, 2021
Corona
Watch: New Couple Receives LPG Cylinder, Onions, Petrol As Wedding Gifts In Tamil Nadu

With sky-rocketing fuel prices, the bride and groom couldn't complain but accept the special gifts with a smile.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
2021-02-21T14:53:49+05:30

A newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu was amazed to receive thoughtful gifts from their friends. The precious gifts have surpassed even gold and silver, still thinking? Some friends decided to gift the bride and groom LPG cylinder, a gallon of Petrol and garland of onions.

With weddings comes the great confusion of what to choose as gifts to present the new couple, but some friends in Tamil Nadu have amused everyone with their decision to gift the couple with precious gifts such as LPG cylinder, a big bottle of petrol and a garland of onions.

With sky-rocketing fuel prices, even the newlywed couple (Karthik and Saranya) looked amused to receive the special gifts.

Recently, a video went viral, which shows the overwhelmed couple, posing happily with their friends and precious gifts.

Twitteratis are going gaga after the video was shared on social media. The hilarious comments and memes on the post will surely tickle you too!

Here's a glimpse of the reactions by Netizens:

While some users hailed the creative minds, others were concerned about walking with petrol in the wedding hall as it may lead to a mishap.

