February 28, 2021
Corona
Watch: Chain Snatchers Stabbed Woman To Death In Northwest Delhi

The robbery incident took place around 9:30 am on Saturday when the woman was returning home from market along with her child, said police officials

Outlook Web Bureau 28 February 2021
Screen Grab Of The Video
Twitter
2021-02-28T15:42:33+05:30

A 25-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death allegedly by a snatcher while she was resisting a robbery bid in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The robbery incident took place around 9:30 am on Saturday when the woman was returning home from market along with her child, said police officials

In the video, two women can be seen walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim's chain from behind. The woman chases him, following which he falls on the road. Thereafter, he stands up and stabs the woman.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

With PTI Inputs

