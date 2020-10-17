VP Naidu Calls For Building Equitable Society On International Day For Eradication of Poverty

October 17, 2020
Corona
The theme for this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all.

PTI 17 October 2020
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on 17 October called for building a more equitable society on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
PTI photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for building a more equitable society on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The theme for the Day this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all, according to the United Nations.

"Today, let us strive together for the uplift of the downtrodden & build a more equitable society. We need to address the root cause of poverty in all its dimensions, be it economic, social, legal or environmental," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

