﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll Meme Involves Aishwarya, Salman And Abhishek; Sparks Row

Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll Meme Involves Aishwarya, Salman And Abhishek; Sparks Row

The actor, who will next be seen playing PM Narendra Modi, in the latter's biopic, shared his take on exit polls which have predicted a mammoth victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Outlook Web Bureau 20 May 2019
Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll Meme Involves Aishwarya, Salman And Abhishek; Sparks Row
Actor Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on current Indian prime minister.
Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll Meme Involves Aishwarya, Salman And Abhishek; Sparks Row
outlookindia.com
2019-05-20T16:05:34+0530

Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi sparked a controversy on Monday after he posted a meme involving his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor, who will next be seen playing PM Narendra Modi, in the latter's biopic, shared his take on exit polls which have predicted a mammoth victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meme, horizontally divided into three portions, shows Salman and Aishwarya as "opinion poll", Vivek and Aishwarya as "exit poll", and Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter as "result".

Vivek shared the contentious meme after almost all exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Aishwarya and Vivek were seeing each other for a considerable period of time. Before that, Salman was dating former Miss World. 

The meme didn't go down well with Twitter users, with many calling its "distasteful" and a "poor joke".

Even Indian badminton star Jwalla Gutta tweeted, saying, "Extremely absurd of you to tweet this."

Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in "PM Narendra Modi", the biopic on the current Indian prime minister.

Exit polls on Sunday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA will return to power with a thumping victory, with many giving the coalition over 300 seats. 

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vivek Oberoi New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : If Iran Wants To Fight, That Will Be Official End Of It: Donald Trump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters