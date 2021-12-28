Vikram Misri Appointed As New Deputy National Security Adviser | Who Is He?

Vikram Misri, a 1989-batch Indian foreign service, on Tuesday was appointed as deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat.

His appointment comes after he served as the Indian Ambassador to China for nearly three years.

He served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

Who is Vikram Misri? Here’s all about him:

1. Born on November 7, 1964, in Srinagar, Misri served as the Indian Ambassador to China till December 11. He was appointed as the Indian envoy in 2019 and served as the Ambassador during the critical times of Indo-China skirmishes.

2. He completed his schooling at the Scindia School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Delhi’s Hindu College. He then completed his MBA from Xavier’s School of Management and worked in the field of advertisement film making for three years before joining the civil services.

3. In 1997, he served as the Private Secretary to the then Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. Further, he became the Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2014. He continued to maintain the post and served Prime Minister Modi between May and July 2014.

4. He has served at the Ministry of External Affairs in several Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America.

5. Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval. At present, Rajinder Khanna, Pankaj Saran and Dattatray Padsalgikar are serving as deputy NSAs.

(with inputs from PTI)