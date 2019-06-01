﻿
Video Of Idli Vendor Using Toilet Water In Mumbai Goes Viral, FDA Begins Probe

In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement can be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment to the idli.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
After a video of a street food vendor using tap water from a railway station toilet in Mumbai to prepare food was widely shared on social media, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated an inquiry. It has also issued a public warning against usage of such water, which could be contaminated.

Shailesh Adhav, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai, said, "The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected."

On being asked about the probable action that could be initiated against such vendors, the FDA official said, "When the person is caught, his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it is seized. Necessary action will be taken."

Adhav, however, asserted that the short-video needs to be probed further to decisively conclude about the place of incident and time.

"We have seen the video. We have to check what place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe", said Adhav.

In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment to the idli. The 45-second long video, however, doesn't affirm the time or date of the incident.

