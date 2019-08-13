Video: Elderly Couple In Tamil Nadu Fights Armed Intruders With Chairs, Slippers

﻿
CCTV footage showed that when the wife came out, her husband was already on the ground battling the two intruders all alone. The wife first hurled a slipper at robbers before picking up a chair to attack them.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2019
A screenshot showing the elderly couple fighting intruders with chairs.
2019-08-13T12:37:36+0530

An elderly couple in Tamil Nadu had a close shave on Sunday night when two robbers, armed with machetes, intruded their house and attacked them. The couple, however, survived the attack and warded off the intruders with chairs and slippers.  

According to NDTV, Shanmugavel, 70, was sitting in the porch of his farmhouse in Tirunelveli district of southern Tamil Nadu when a man snuck in and tried to choke him with a piece of cloth.

Taken by shock, Shanmugavel tried fighting back with whatever his hands could find. In the meantime, another machete-wielding gangster appears on the scene. Till this moment, Shanmugavel's wife, who was inside the house, had no idea about what was happening outside.

CCTV footage showed that when the wife came out, her husband was already on the ground battling the two intruders all alone. The wife first hurled a slipper at robbers before picking up a chair to attack them.

By then, Shanmugavel was back on his feet. The man picked up another chair while the robbers attempted to hit them with machetes.

The elderly couple, which lives alone, finally succeeded in chasing away the attackers. The woman was injured on her right arm. The gangsters managed to snatch her gold chain that weighed 33 gram, the police said, according to NDTV.

No arrest has been made in the case as yet.

Tamil Nadu
Next Story : Netherlands Great Wesley Sneijder May Continue Playing As Agent Admits Surprise To Retirement
VIDEOS



