Vaccination Drive Day 4: 6.31 Lakh Healthcare Workers Receive Covid-19 Jab

As many as 6.31 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Tuesday evening during the first phase of the inoculation drive in the country, Union health ministry announced.

Officials have claimed that India has recorded the highest number of first-day Covid-19 vaccinations.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in India 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on the first day of the drive, while in the US, UK and France, only 79,458, 19,700 and 73 people respectively were vaccinated on the first day.

So far 11,660 vaccination sessions have been held till the evening of the fourth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,77,368 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 3,800 sessions, it said.

Only nine cases of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) have required hospitalisation, the ministry said on Tuesday.

In Delhi, three AEFI cases have been discharged and one is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. In Uttarakhand, one AEFI case has been discharged, it said.

In Karnataka, one person was discharged and another stable but kept under observation at Chitradurga district hospital. In Chhattisgarh too one person was discharged. In Rajasthan, one case of suspected anaphylaxis was stated to be fine and under observation at Bangar district hospital.

Asserting that the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the fourth day as well, the ministry said the total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm include 42,085 in Bihar, 7,418 in Assam, 80,686 in Karnataka and 23,855 in Kerala.

In Madhya Pradesh 18,174 people have received the vaccine, Tamil Nadu 25,251, Gujarat 17,581, Telangana 69,405, Uttar Pradesh 22,644, West Bengal 42,093 and Delhi 12,441, according to the provisional report.

