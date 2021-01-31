Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies After Covid Jab, Doctors Say Unrelated To Vaccine

An anganwadi teacher in Telangana who was recently administered the Covid-19 vaccine died in a healthcare centre in an unrelated death, a senior official from the health department said.

The 55-year-old woman, Susheela, was inoculated on January 19. She passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, after her health deteriorated.

"She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said. Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instil confidence among those health workers who registered for Covid-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.

Addressing a Special Virtual Talk on Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday by the Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to ''unreliable and unscientific'' news being spread about the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine. Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said. Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses.

