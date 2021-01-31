January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies After Covid Jab, Doctors Say Unrelated To Vaccine

Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies After Covid Jab, Doctors Say Unrelated To Vaccine

Susheela, inoculated on January 19, passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies After Covid Jab, Doctors Say Unrelated To Vaccine
Representational Image
File photo
Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies After Covid Jab, Doctors Say Unrelated To Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T16:57:52+05:30

An anganwadi teacher in Telangana who was recently administered the Covid-19 vaccine died in a healthcare centre in an unrelated death, a senior official from the health department said.

The 55-year-old woman, Susheela, was inoculated on January 19. She passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, after her health deteriorated.

"She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said. Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instil confidence among those health workers who registered for Covid-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.

Addressing a Special Virtual Talk on Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday by the Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to ''unreliable and unscientific'' news being spread about the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine. Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said. Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses. 

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Captain Amarinder Singh Calls All-Party Meet On February 2 To Show Unity Over Farmer's Protest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Telangana COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Novel Coronavirus Outbreak AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos