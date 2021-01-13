January 13, 2021
Corona
Uttar Pradesh: Police Officer Absconds After Allegedly Raping Woman Constable

A case has been filed against the accused and efforts are being made to trace him, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Representational Image
In a shocking incident, a constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has alleged that she was raped by a policeman on January 10.

The constable has alleged that her colleague raped her on Sunday after he requested her to follow him on the pretext of showing her his room, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said adding that the accused has been absconding lately, and efforts are being made to trace him. A case was registered in this regard on Tuesday night, Pandey added.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the constable, the SP said. Pandey said the woman constable has been sent for a medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

