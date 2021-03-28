Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Hospital, Patients Moved Out

A fire broke at the cardiology department of a state-run hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Sunday morning, the Uttar Pradesh government said. There are no immediate reports of any casualty.

A fire broke out at 8 am in Hriday Rog Sansthan. All the 146 patients admitted at the time were safely evacuated.

"The fire broke out in the storeroom. Things are under control now and officers are on the ground. There are no casualties. Around 140 patients were evacuated," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed a high-level team, including the principal secretary, health education, and the director-general of the fire department, to visit the site and give its report immediately.

The investigation team shall also include the divisional commissioner of Kanpur, the statement said.

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari said a couple of fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Window panes on the first floor of the hospital were broken to let the smoke out, an official said.

According to Swaroop Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Pandey, the fire broke out on the first floor of the hospital.

About 175 patients were evacuated from the ICU and other neighbouring wards and shifted to other wards, he added.

"A short-circuit is suspected to have led to the fire, but the exact reason will be ascertained only after an investigation," the SHO said.

(With inputs from PTI)

