US Food Regulator Detects Bacteria 'Salmonella' In MDH Sambhar Masala, Several Lots Withdrawn

House of Spices (India)-a distributor of MDH Masala in the US- recalled different lots of MDH 'Sambhar' Masala after United State's food regulatory body tested the masalas to be positive for 'Salmonella'.

"This product was tested by Food and Drug Administration through a certified laboratory to be positive for Salmonella," official release by the FDA said.

The contaminated product was distributed in northern California retail stores from which it was later recalled.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the Salmonella contaminated products were distributed," FDA said.

According to the FDA website, the consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

"The symptoms of the disease are diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days," it said.

While most people inflicted with the disease recover without treatment, in some rare and extreme cases hospitalization may be needed.

The drug regulator stated that older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems were more likely to develop a severe illness.

Meanwhile, FDA release said that those consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA could return them and in its place claim a full refund.