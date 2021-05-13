May 13, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed Amid Covid Surge

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed Amid Covid Surge

The UPSC on Thursday announced that it is going to postpone the civil services preliminary exam.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed Amid Covid Surge
The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will now be held on October 10.
PTI
UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed Amid Covid Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-05-13T14:20:26+05:30

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Thursday announced that it is going to postpone the civil services preliminary exam that was slated for June 27 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The preliminary exam will now be held on October 10.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IIT Madras And Rice University Researchers Develop Algorithms For Lensless, Miniature Cameras

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau UPSC National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos