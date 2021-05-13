UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed Amid Covid Surge

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Thursday announced that it is going to postpone the civil services preliminary exam that was slated for June 27 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The preliminary exam will now be held on October 10.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

(With PTI inputs.)

