Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses

Reduction in power thefts has helped UP to provide more connections without additional generation and is helping improve the health of power utilities

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses
Representational Image

Trending

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T16:20:36+05:30
Lola Nayar
Lola Nayar

Lola Nayar

More stories from Lola Nayar
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 4:20 pm

Uttar Pradesh’s experiment with setting up special police stations to handle power theft appears to have paid off in the last four years, according to government sources, with transmission and distribution (T&D) losses coming down from around 42 per cent in 2017 to around 31 per cent early this year. 

The task to reduce the T&D losses (power that is generated but doesn’t reach the consumer) has been a journey fraught with many challenges, says Kamal Saksena, who recently retired as UP director general (vigilance-power).  

In 1986, there were around eight lakh power connections in the state, and only 33 enforcement escorts. As such, there was no accountability or location fixing of power thefts or enforcement of responsibility. By 2017, the number of power connections in UP had risen to 2 crore and the losses had increased.

In 2017, around 58,000 power theft cases were registered by the enforcement teams. Despite 1,552 police stations in the state—swamped by crimes of more serious nature, the power theft cases were not accorded priority. Earlier, there were three types of enforcement teams—one comprising of police personnel; a second with a mixed team of cops and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) staff; and a third of UPPCL staff alone—leaving much room for manipulation and no accountability. 

This led to the authorities approving plans to set up special police stations to curb power thefts and collection of dues to bail out ailing power utilities. There are currently 75 such police stations across the state.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Saksena narrates how technology was deployed for better monitoring, including fixed cameras which also worked like a GPS for location to track power theft. From 33 escort squads, the number was increased to 88 manning all 75 districts in the state. Depending on industrial installations, more than one enforcement squad was deployed in some districts. The jurisdiction and responsibilities of the squads was fixed. Aided by technology, a well defined legal procedure was fixed.   

“Once our technology network expanded, all became accountable. So from 58,000 cases in 2017, by December 31, 2020, we registered 176,000 cases.  The process of installing meters in rural areas was also started,” recalls Saksena, explaining that power theft is “a very technical crime” so technical expertise is required to curb it. 

Since then, power distribution losses have been falling in direct correlation with the quantum increase in the number of escorts and FIRs lodged. From 76-78 cases of power thefts registered by each squad in 2017, the number has now come down to 44, mainly due to better compliance in urban areas.

In a matter of just two years, UPPCL started seeing results not just in terms of rising revenue but also T&D losses, helping the state to provide more power connections without any additional generation. The number of subscribers in the state are currently over 3.2 crore. 

Earlier, 67 per cent of chargesheets sent by police stations were being contested in courts on the plea that power utilities were exploiting them, and only 34 per cent of them would pay fines. Since the setting up of special thanas, last year’s figures show that chargesheets had to be filed only against 4 per cent of the defaulters, as the rest heeded to the persuasion and paid their dues and fines.

“The most encouraging outcome is that the rate of return on investment in the creation of these 75 thanas and their running cost last year was 9.81 times, which in the first nine months this year, is around 34 times. Our chargesheets have fallen to less than 1 per cent,” says Saksena, who also held the post of UP home secretary.

Uttar Pradesh still has a lot to catch up with the national average of around 21 per cent T&D losses, which is considerably higher than the desired global standards of 6-8 per cent. Meanwhile, several states are studying the UP model of power reforms, which could greatly help power utilities to revive without bailout packages.

Tags

Lola Nayar Uttar Pradesh Police Stations Power/Electricity Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Sajad Lone Says He Has Arrived, Asks ‘Delusional People’ To Accept Reality

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from India

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

Read More from Outlook

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Bureau / 16 teams are competing in the tournament with 12 taking part in the second stage. The final is scheduled for November 14.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement