UP: Woman Set On Fire By Son, Wife, His In-Laws

Corona
Officials have launched a probe into allegations of UP woman set on fire by family over internal disputes

PTI 02 November 2020
Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said.

Ratna Devi (58) was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akash's parents-in-law, Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the rescue and took her to the hospital besides informing the police.

The condition of the woman, who is admitted in a medical college here, is stated to be critical, the SP said.

An FIR was registered in this regard by the victim's other son, Kishan Gupta, and acting on it, police detained Akash Gupta and two others.

A probe is on in the matter, the official added.

