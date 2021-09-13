Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle
Image for representation | PTI

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has accused her uncle, a traffic police constable, of raping her repeatedly for two years and blackmailing her with obscene videos to keep the matter quiet.

Trending

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:39:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:39 pm

In a shocking incident, a traffic police constable in Uttar Pradesh, is facing charges after a 25-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly raping her for the past two years. According to reports, the victim was the niece of the accused and tried to kill herself by suicide by jumping into the Ganga river from where she was rescued. 

It was only upon being saved by divers that the crime was revealed. She was saved by divers and police personnel on Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pramod Kumar said.

A case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the woman's complaint but no arrests have been made so far, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Mirzapur district, alleged that her uncle who is a traffic head constable, had called her family to Allahabad in January 2019 to attend Kumbh.

Related Stories

Israeli School Principal Faces 74 Charges Of Rape, Assault On Students In Australia

Jaipur: 22-Year-Old Woman Accuses Police Head Constable Of Rape; Case Registered

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

During her stay in Allahabad, her uncle took her to a hotel where he gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and when she became unconscious, he raped her and made a video to blackmail her, the woman said in her complaint.

She claimed that her uncle raped her several times in Allahabad and Kanpur over the past two years.

When he learnt that the woman is pregnant, he allegedly gave her a pill to abort the pregnancy, the DCP said.

On Sunday, the accused and his son took her to a room in the Chakeri area in Kanpur where they made another video of her to further blackmail her.

When she resisted, they started to beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences, Kumar said.

After escaping from their clutches, the woman made a call to the police helpline number and jumped into the river, but was saved by PRV personnel, the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the traffic police constable and his son but the two have not been arrested yet, Kumar said.

DCP (Traffic) BBGTS Murthy said the constable would be placed under suspension after recording her statement before the magistrate.

A medical examination of the woman would also be conducted to confirm the charges, he added.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

HC Extends Stay On ‘Callous’ Probe By Police In Delhi Riots Case

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/