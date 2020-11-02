UP Woman Constable Accuses Two Colleagues Of Harassment

A woman head constable has accused two of her male colleagues of harassment, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Monday.
The 27-year-old woman head constable posted at the crime branch has lodged a complaint against the two policemen for allegedly harassing her and making derogatory comments against her, circle officer Alok Mishra said.
She also claimed that some police officials are trying to shield the two constables and are exerting pressure on her to withdraw her complaint.
Mishra said the case was registered at the Kotwali police station on Saturday and the matter was being probed.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
DC vs MI, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan Powers Mumbai Indians To 9-Wicket Win Vs Delhi Capitals- Highlights
Is Mental Health India’s Next Pandemic?
What Would The Presidential Election Results Mean For US Higher Education?