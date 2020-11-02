November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Woman Constable Accuses Two Colleagues Of Harassment

UP Woman Constable Accuses Two Colleagues Of Harassment

Woman head constable in Banda lodges complaint against derogatory comments

PTI 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Woman Constable Accuses Two Colleagues Of Harassment
Woman constable claims being pressurised to withdraw the complaint
UP Woman Constable Accuses Two Colleagues Of Harassment
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T15:13:05+05:30

 A woman head constable has accused two of her male colleagues of harassment, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old woman head constable posted at the crime branch has lodged a complaint against the two policemen for allegedly harassing her and making derogatory comments against her, circle officer Alok Mishra said.

She also claimed that some police officials are trying to shield the two constables and are exerting pressure on her to withdraw her complaint.

Mishra said the case was registered at the Kotwali police station on Saturday and the matter was being probed.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The Disgusting, Deadly Downside Of ‘Being Wired’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos