UP Student, Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape, Sent To Jail In Extortion Case

The Uttar Pradesh law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly trying to extort money from the BJP leader.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested the girl on charges of extortion.

The matter of the law student's anticipatory bail hearing being heard by the Allahabad High Court was to come up for hearing on Thursday, but the SIT did not wait for the court's ruling, as certain phone calls traced revealed that the victim was planning to escape.

The woman was arrested from her home in Shahjahanpur and taken to the Kotwali police station. She was then taken for medical examination and would later be produced in court.

The woman was earlier on Tuesday taken into custody but later released by the SIT after the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) first, granted a stay on her arrest.

The woman and three other boys, who were arrested earlier, had allegedly made extortion calls to Chinmayanand asking him to pay Rs 5 crore or else they would make public his intimate videos.

Chinmayanand had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard.

(With Agency Inputs)