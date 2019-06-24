UP: Police In Badaun District Point Gun At People During Regular Vehicle Checking -- VIDEO

﻿
In a video that has gone viral on social media, cops are seen making people hold up their hands at gunpoint while they check their vehicle.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2019
A screenshot showing two policemen pointing their guns at a person during regular vehicle checking in Badaun.
Policing in Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh has become "hazardous" and "humiliating" for the common man.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, cops are seen making people hold up their hands at gunpoint while they check their vehicle.

The video was shot at the Bagren outpost in Wazirganj police station area and the outpost in-charge Rahul Kumar Sisodia is seen in the clip, intimidating people.

According to the residents, this has become a routine manner of checking by the police.

"If you are driving and the cops want to stop you, they will do that with a gun in hand. The method is so intimidating and humiliating for the common man. The cops make no concession even if the driver is a woman," said Raj Kumar Agarwal, a businessman.

A police official in Badaun, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "Badaun is a crime-prone area and we keep our guns out because you never know which vehicle is bringing criminals. We have to remain prepared."

Ashok Kumar Tripathi, the Senior superintendent of Police, Badaun said there had been incidents in the past when criminals opened fire on police during the vehicle checking. "We have suffered casualties in such cases," he said, adding the pointing gun at people during the checking process was a "tactical technique." 

When contacted, DGP's office said that they would probe the incident and take action if needed.

(With inputs from agencies)

