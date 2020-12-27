December 27, 2020
Corona
UP: Newly-Wed Bride Runs Away From In-Laws House With 70,000 Cash, Precious Jewellery

Simbhalka village resident said, he was married on November 25 and his wife ran away on December 26 night; her family is also missing: Police

PTI 27 December 2020
UP: Newly-Wed Bride Runs Away From In-Laws House With 70,000 Cash, Precious Jewellery
Representational Image
UP: Newly-Wed Bride Runs Away From In-Laws House With 70,000 Cash, Precious Jewellery
outlookindia.com
2020-12-27T16:10:00+05:30

A man has accused his newly-married wife of running away from his home in neighbouring Shamli district with Rs 70,000 cash and gold jewellery worth an unspecified amount.

In a complaint lodged with Shamli police, Simbhalka village resident Pinku said that he was married on November 25, but his wife belonging to a village in Baghpat district ran away from his home on December 26 night.

She also took away Rs 70,000 and gold jewellery worth an unspecified amount, said Pinku in his complaint to the police.

He said he had also enquired about his wife in the village in Baghpat to which she belonged, but her family too is missing from the village.

