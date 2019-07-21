An elderly resident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district has received the shock of his life after the electricity department sent him a bill of over Rs 128 crore on a 2 KiloWatt connection.

Shamim, who stays with his wife in Chamri village, Hapur, says the department told him that the connection will remain disconnected till he pays the bill.

A copy of the bill shared by news agency ANI quotes the amount at Rs 1,28,45,95,444.

Hapur: A resident of Chamri has received an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444. He says "No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it,we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill."(20.7) pic.twitter.com/2kOQT8ho36 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

"No one listens to our pleas, how will we deposit such an amount? When we went to complain about it, they said they won't reconnect till we pay the bill," he said.

Shamim told the media that his monthly electricity bill comes around Rs 700 and Rs 800.

"But this time, the Electricity Department has given me the bill of the entire city," he said.

Senior officials of the Power Department in Lucknow said they were not aware of the matter and hence, could not comment. When told, they said it could be a technical glitch and would be rectified.

"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening to me. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill for entire Hapur," Shamim said.

"We only use a fan and light. How can the amount be so high?" asks Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha.

"We are poor, how will we pay such a huge amount?"

Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer, admitted that it was because of some technical fault and will be rectified.

"This must be a technical fault. If they give us the bill, we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the error. This is no big deal. Technical glitches do take place," Ram Sharan said.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)