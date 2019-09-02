﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP Journalist Booked For Recording Video Of Chapatis And Salt Being Served In Mid-Day Meal

UP Journalist Booked For Recording Video Of Chapatis And Salt Being Served In Mid-Day Meal

In a video from a school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, children were seen sitting on the floor and eating rotis with salt.

IANS 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UP Journalist Booked For Recording Video Of Chapatis And Salt Being Served In Mid-Day Meal
Students at a primary school in Hinauta, Mirzapur adistrict in Uttar Pradesh seen eating 'roti' with salt in mid-day meal.
ANI Photo
UP Journalist Booked For Recording Video Of Chapatis And Salt Being Served In Mid-Day Meal
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T15:34:28+0530

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has filed a case against a journalist who shot the video of school children being served roti with salt for mid-day meal in Mirzapur.

Pawan Jaiswal, a local journalist with Jansandesh Times, was booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, based on a complaint by the Block Education Officer of the area, which accused him and a representative of the local village head, of conspiring to defame the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the video from the Mirzapur school, children were seen sitting on the floor and eating rotis with salt.

However, the three-page First Information Report (FIR) mentions that only rotis were cooked in the school on the day the video was shot. It adds that the village head's representative should have arranged for vegetables, instead of calling a reporter to the school premises.

The FIR also says that Jaiswal shot the video and forwarded it to a news agency. It was widely shared on social media and defamed the state government, it adds.

After the video went viral on the social media, Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel had said: "I ordered an inquiry and the incident was found to be true. Prima facie, it is the fault of the teacher in-charge of the school and the supervisor at the gram panchayat. Both have been suspended."

The website of the Uttar Pradesh Mid-Day Meal Authority, the body overseeing the scheme in the state, describes an elaborate menu that is supposed to be served to the children at the state-run primary schools. It includes pulses, rice, rotis and vegetables. Fruits and milk are included on certain days, according to the meal chart.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Uttar Pradesh Mid Day Meal Schools Children Journalists Children And Nutrition National
Next Story : Airtel-Maxis Case: Karti, P. Chidambaram Need to Be Dealt With 'Iron hand', CBI Tells Delhi Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters