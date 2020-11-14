November 14, 2020
Corona
UP Govt's Website For Virtual Diwali Crashes Due To Heavy Traffic

An official said that the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light 'diyas' virtually from Saturday morning.

PTI 14 November 2020
Representational image.
ANI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T08:06:21+05:30

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event.

The website "www.virtualdeepotsav.com" crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening.

He said the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light "diyas" virtually from Saturday morning.

