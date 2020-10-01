October 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Congress Calls Statewide Protest Against Detention Of Party Leaders Rahul, Priyanka

UP Congress Calls Statewide Protest Against Detention Of Party Leaders Rahul, Priyanka

Siddhartpriy Srivastava, who is in-charge of the Congress party administration calls for statewide protest asking all district and city unit presidents for holding immediate dharnas against the unruly behavior of UP Police

PTI 01 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Congress Calls Statewide Protest Against Detention Of Party Leaders Rahul, Priyanka
UP Congress Calls Statewide Protest Against Detention Of Party Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi was on their way to meet the Hathras rape victim family, when UP Police stopped and detained them
PTI photo
UP Congress Calls Statewide Protest Against Detention Of Party Leaders Rahul, Priyanka
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T17:55:45+05:30
Also read

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has given a call for a statewide protest against the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim on Thursday.

The in-charge of the party administration, Siddhartpriy Srivastava, here in a letter said all district and city unit presidents have been asked to hold immediate dharnas against the behaviour of the UP Police, which detained the leaders.

“We Congress workers will not tolerate this kind of behaviour of the state police with our leaders and so the UP Congress Committee has decided to hold immediate dharnas in all assembly segments," the letter said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

President’s Rule Should Be Imposed In UP, Says Mayawati Over Hathras, Balrampur Rape Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Delhi Hathras Greater Noida Hathras gangrape case Hathras Rape Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos