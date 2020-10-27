Unlock 5 Guidelines To Remain Effective Till November 30: Centre

The current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas and multiplexes will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside containment zones, the Centre said on Tuesday. Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on September 30 were to be in force only till October 31.

Through an order issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, would remain shut while state and UT governments can decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision is be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution managements, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, the guidelines asserted.

The activities permitted in areas outside containment zones were -- cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and public parks. Various ministries and departments have issued standard operating procedures for resumption of activities at these places.

Political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and in those constituencies where by-elections will be held have been allowed with certain restrictions. Also, according to the Centre’s guidelines political gatherings can be held only outside the containment zones.

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in all containment zones during this period.

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in different phases till May 31. The “Unlock” process in the country had begun on June 1 in a graded manner.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine