Unlock 4 Guidelines: Metro Services To Resume; No Lockdown Outside Containment Zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said state governments shall not impose any lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with central government and that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.

In a notfication,the Home Ministry said that no separate permission/ e-permit will be required for such movements during Unlock 4.

The MHA said lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in Containment Zones till September 30.

The Centre also said that during 'Unlock 4', Metro services can resume September 7 in calibrated manner.

In the latest guidelines for the fourth stage of 'Unlock', the MHA allowed social, political, religious functions with a ceiling of 100 persons with effect from September 21.

Also, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30.

It said States and UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching, non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching, tele-counselling-related work.

The Home Ministry said that the students of classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit schools outside Containment Zones with parents' written consent.

Cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres, excluding open air theatres, will remain shut till September 30, the Home Ministry said.

Also, international air travel, except as permitted by the MHA, will remain suspended.

(With PTI Inputs)