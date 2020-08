Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalised

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

In a tweet, Shah said: "When I observed initial symptoms of Corona, I got tested and the report (sic) has come positive. My health is fine but on the advice of doctors I am getting admitted to hospital."

"I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done," Shah wrote.

Shah was scheduled to attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5.

A priest who was going to perform ceremony and 16 policemen monitoring the site had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

Earlier today, UP's Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll due to the COVID-19 climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

