UK Parliamentary Debate On Farm Laws: India Summons British High Commissioner

Just hours after the Indian High Commission in London objected to an "unwarranted and tendentious" discussion on India's farm laws that was held in the UK Parliament, Centre summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday.

The British Parliament on Monday conducted a debate on the "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India. Responding to the debate, the Indian High Commission condemned the "distinctly one-sided discussion".

"We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions – without substantiation or facts – were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions,” a statement issued by the high commission said, following the debate which stemmed from an e-petition that attracted over 100,000 signatures on the parliamentary website.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla advised the British High Commissioner that Britain should refrain from practising "vote bank politics" by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy.

"Foreign Secretary summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament," the MEA said in a statement.

"Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country," it added.

The MEA further said: "He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy."

Separately, the Indian High Commission in London condemned the false assertions in a "distinctly one-sided discussion".

It pointed out that foreign media, including British media, had been present and witnessed the events surrounding the farmers' protests in India first-hand and any "question of lack of freedom of the media in India does not arise.

"We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions without substantiation or facts were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions," a statement issued by the high commission said.

It further stated that a false narrative over farmers' protest was sought to be developed even though "the High Commission of India has been, over a period of time, taking care to inform all concerned about the issues raised in the petition".

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding that the government repeal the three new farm laws and provide legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

As the UK government minister deputed to respond to the debate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) minister Nigel Adams said the close UK-India relationship did not hinder the UK in any way from raising "difficult issues" with India, even as he reiterated the government line that agricultural reforms are a "domestic matter" for India.

The debate, held in a hybrid form with some MPs participating via videolink in a room at Portcullis House in London, related to the e-petition entitled “Urge the Indian Government to ensure safety of protesters & press freedom”.

“We have only been able to hold the government to account today [Monday] thanks to the power of democracy. A petition started by Liberal Democrat Councillor, Gurch Singh, and signed by over 100,000 people, has forced the government to stop hiding on this important issue," said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and spokesperson for foreign affairs.

From the ruling Conservative Party backbenches, Theresa Villiers noted that agricultural reform is an issue that has proved difficult across the world over the years and pointed out that the new agricultural laws in India had been postponed to allow for greater “consultation and discussion”.

“I understand that protesting farmers feel insecure about their future, but Prime Minister Modi’s government has repeatedly said that a core purpose of the reforms is to make farming more profitable, to raise the incomes of people who work in farming and to promote investment in agriculture to increase yields,” she said.

Meanwhile, India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the Ministry of External Affairs said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," it said last month.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine