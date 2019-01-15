Two Independent MLAs Withdraw Support In Karnataka, 'Totally Relaxed', Says Kumaraswamy

Adding to the political climax in the southern state of Karnataka, two Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

Both the MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, wrote separate letters to the state governor Vajubjai Vala, saying that they want to withdraw their support with "immediate effect" and requested the governor to take "necessary action."

2 Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, withdraw their support from Karnataka govt. pic.twitter.com/C34u3BNFOb — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019

R Shankar, one of the two MLAs, said that "today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the govt. The govt should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support (to the Karnataka govt) today," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Reacting to the development, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "there is no threat to the Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka".

Dismissing any threat to the Congress-JDS dispensation in the state , Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said his government was stable and he was "totally relaxed".

Seeking to put up a brave front, Kumaraswamy said, "I know my strength. My government is stable. Don't worry."

He added, "Whatever are the episodes in our Kannada (TV) channels going on from last one week I am enjoying it."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the chief minister said, "What is going to happen? If two independents declare support (to BJP). What will be the numbers? I am totally relaxed."

The BJP MLAs are presently camping in Gurgaon, amid reports that some Congress and Independent MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai

On Monday, both the ruling Congress-JDS coalition and opposition BJP traded charges of making a renewed bid to poach MLAs.

Rubbishing reports about the BJP attempting 'Operation Lotus' to topple the coalition government in Karnataka, state party chief Yeddyurappa had said there was no truth in it and alleged that the Congress-JD(S) combine was trying to lure Opposition MLAs.

'Operation Lotus' is a reference to the BJP's alleged bid to lure several opposition MLAs to defect to ensure stability of its then government headed by Yeddyurappa in 2008.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had said he enjoyed the support of 120 MLAs and alleged that Yeddyurappa was making "futile attempts" to destabilise his government.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker. BSP, KPJP and an Independent are supporting the coalition.

PTI and ANI