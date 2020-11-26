Two Army Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Srinagar

Also read Kashmir Police Identify Militants Who killed 3 BJP Workers

Two army soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to defence spokesman militants fired indiscriminately at a quick reaction team of Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora in the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Being a crowded area, the troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties and collateral damage,” the spokesman added.

Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries, he added.

“Area has been cordoned and search operation is in progress,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told reporters that three militants carried out the attack on army men at HMT on Srinagar-Baramulla killing two army men.

The IGP told reporters that the initial reports suggest militants were travelling in a Maruti car and two of them were carrying weapons. He said two militants fired indiscriminately at the army men leaving two of them seriously wounded.

The police and the security forces are chasing the Maruti car. The IGP described the attack as the handiwork of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. He said there seems to be the involvement of one or two foreign militants.

