Trying To Find Ways To Reopen Schools in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is trying to find ways to reopen schools in the national capital that have remained shut due to coronavirus pandemic since March last year.

He said that the reopening of schools will depend on when Covid-19 vaccine will be available for the public.

"Brainstorming is on for how early schools can be reopened in Delhi, especially for board classes as the dates for exams have already been announced," he said while addressing a press conference.

Sisodia also said that "our future strategy (on reopening schools) will depend on how early a COVID-19 vaccine is available for public after frontline workers are vaccinated".

While a few states have partially reopened schools, the Delhi government had announced that schools will not reopen till a vaccine is available.

Sisodia announced that the Delhi government is organising an international education conference from January 11 to 17 on how should the education sector be in a post-COVID world.

(With PTI inputs.)

